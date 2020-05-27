Colin Cowherd Names The NFL’s 7 Super Bowl Frontrunners

On Wednesday afternoon, Colin Cowherd unveiled his “Super Bowl Bubble,” the teams that have the best chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

He placed seven teams inside the bubble, while four other sat just outside. The two teams that played in the Super Bowl last season made the list, as did a few teams who didn’t make the playoffs last year.

Here are the seven teams in the bubble: Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The four teams who sit just outside the bubble are the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams.

Here’s the full list from Cowherd.

All of the teams in the bubble made the playoffs last season except for the Buccaneers. However, after adding Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in the offseason, Tampa Bay could be scary in 2020.

Meanwhile, only the Bills made the playoffs in the group just outside the bubble. The Rams and Cowboys just missed out on a trip to the playoffs, but should rebound in 2020.

As for the Broncos, Drew Lock showed promise as a rookie and Denver loaded up on the offensive side of the football through the draft. The Broncos are a popular darkhorse pick to contend for the playoffs this season.

Is Cowherd on track with his picks?