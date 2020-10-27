Colin Cowherd Names The NFL’s No. 1 Team After Week 7

On Tuesday afternoon, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd ranked the 10 best teams in the NFL after Week 7.

After an impressive win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night, Cowherd moved the Arizona Cardinals into his top 10. He then followed that up with two more NFC West teams as the Los Angeles Rams took the No. 9 spot and Seahawks came in at No. 8.

The Green Bay Packers slotted in at No. 7 while the San Francisco 49ers came in at No. 6. The AFC finally came into play at No. 5 with the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens at No. 4.

Pittsburgh, the only undefeated team left in the NFL came in at No. 3. Cowherd put reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at No. 2.

That left Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the top team in the league, according to Cowherd.

Here’s what he had to say about the rankings.

“First of all, point differential – which is a thing Vegas cares about – No. 1 in the league,” Cowherd said about the Bucs. “Yardage differential, No. 1 in the league. Sack differential, No. 2 in the league, meaning they protect Tom and they get to yours.”

“I think they can beat you physically,” he continued. “They can beat you with speed.”

The Buccaneers stumbled in Week 5 with a loss to the Chicago Bears. However, the team has dominated in back-t0-back weeks against the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Next up is a road game against the reeling New York Giants.