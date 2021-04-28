Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Bucs Re-Signing Antonio Brown

By officially bringing back Antonio Brown, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are truly getting the entire band back together for another run at a title.

The Bucs re-signed Brown to a one-year deal earlier today, and head into the 2021 season with all 22 of their starters from last year’s Super Bowl team back. This could be bad news for the rest of the NFL.

Such commitment to keeping the core of a team together is basically unprecedented, but FS1’s Colin Cowherd isn’t surprised by it. He thinks the Bucs’ history of being largely irrelevant actually helps in this situation.

As a result. Tampa Bay is not overly concerned with what its roster will look like too far down the road, and is instead most focused on extending this good run for as long as possible.

“Tampa Bay’s entire history is great briefly or irrelevant,” Cowherd said on his show today. “There’s no pressure. It’s like newfound money. It’s not family money where you’re protecting grandpa and dad’s money. Tampa Bay’s never had any money. This is their 15 minutes of fame. They’re going all in.”

Picking 32nd in the first round of tomorrow night’s NFL Draft, the Bucs have the flexibility to pretty much go in any direction they want, given the state of the roster.

The continuity they will have as a team will no doubt make them the Super Bowl preseason favorites, though there’s no guarantee this group will perform the same way in 2021.