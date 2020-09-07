Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Bucs Signing Leonard Fournette

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are giving Tom Brady all the help he needs ahead of the 2020 season to win a Super Bowl.

The Jacksonville Jaguars released running back Leonard Fournette last week. It didn’t take much time for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to swoop in and sign the former first-round draft pick.

Fournette should have no problem becoming a major contributor for the Tampa Bay offense. More importantly, it gives Brady another offensive weapon to work with this upcoming season.

Colin Cowherd is a big fan of what Fournette brings to the Tampa Bay offense. The Bucs’ signing also proves the organization’s determination to give Brady all the help he needs for this season.

“Tom Brady got another gift this past week: Leonard Fournette,” Cowherd said during his show on Monday. “…It’s not just the gifts. It’s that they’re showing a commitment to Brady. We’re going for it. We’re all in. We’ll spend a little money. That’s why he ultimately left New England. It’s that they didn’t even try.”

Check out what else Cowherd had to say about the Bucs’ signing of Fournette in the video below.

"Tom Brady got another gift this past week… Tampa is showing a commitment to Brady. They're all in. They're going for it." @ColinCowherd on Leonard Fournette signing with the Bucs: pic.twitter.com/GQg3odNYZH — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 7, 2020

Cowherd’s right. The Buccaneers are doing all they can to help Tom Brady. All these off-season assists could wind up paying dividends later this year.

Fournette, Brady and the new-look Tampa Bay Buccaneers start their 2020 season this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.