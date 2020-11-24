Colin Cowherd Reveals Who He Blames For Tom Brady’s Struggles

The Tampa Bucs are left searching for some answers regarding Tom Brady’s struggles in last night’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Brady was intercepted twice and had trouble throwing the ball downfield much of the night. On “The Herd” this afternoon, FS1’s Colin Cowherd place much of the blame for the QB’s performance on head coach Bruce Arians.

Cowherd asserted that Arians was “stubborn,” unlike his counterpart Sean McVay. Cowherd cited McVay’s willingness to move the pocket and use more motion as reason’s why Monday night was what he termed a “coaching mismatch.”

“Tom Brady likes to control with highly-efficient, high percentage throws. Bruce Arians lives on throw it up, in the air,” Cowherd said. “What would concern me if I’m Tampa, if you look at the NFC playoff picture right now, it’s a bunch of smart offensive coaches. It’s Sean Payton, it’s Kliff Kingsbury, it’s Sean McVay, it’s Matt LaFleur.

“These guys are much more motion, much more deception, much more roll the pocket. It’s very much a 2020 NFL game.”

Tom Brady is on pace for 15 interceptions, a career-high:@ColinCowherd on why Bruce Arians deserves blame for Tampa Bay's struggles: pic.twitter.com/HgXCJrjJeQ — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 24, 2020

It should be noted that Arians himself said Brady might be suffering from a “lack of trust” due to a “lack of continuity” on offense. Also, while the Bucs didn’t use as much motion as the Rams, they may have utilized it more than Cowherd said, depending on how you quantify what motion is.

Cowherd does raise a good point about Brady making a living in New England working underneath and being precise. It doesn’t help that the Bucs’ running backs had butterfingers on multiple passes on Monday.

We’ll see if Tampa Bay can bounce back against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs next weekend.