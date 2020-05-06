Colin Cowherd Says Only 3 NFL QBs Are ‘Next-Level Committed’

The recent report on Ben Roethlisberger’s offseason training regiment – or lack thereof – has caused some people to ponder his commitment to being the best, including FOX Sports radio host Colin Cowherd.

Cowherd found today’s report from Jay Glazer hilarious and said that it matched what he’s heard about Roethlisberger for years. So he decided to take some time to point out the NFL QBs who he deems “next level committed.”

On today’s episode of The Herd, Cowherd identified three QBs who have proven committed to the game year-round. He named Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Drew Brees as his picks. “There are three QBs in this league that are next level committed: (Tom) Brady, Russell Wilson and Drew Brees,” Cowherd said. “It’s a 12 month commitment (with them). Big Ben – it’s a 16 game commitment.”

It’s a pretty strong list. All of those QBs train extensively during the offseason, and they’ve rarely missed any games en route to consistent on-field production and playoff appearances.

"There are 3 QBs in this league that are next level committed — Tom Brady, Russell Wilson & Drew Brees. It's a 12 month commitment. Big Ben, it's a 16 game commitment." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/rstpKhcf3S — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 6, 2020

Naturally, any discussion about quarterbacks eventually reaches the top of Cowherd’s good friend Baker Mayfield. He added that he thinks the Browns have a better chance of making the playoffs than the Steelers do because he thinks Mayfield will be motivated to prove his doubters wrong.

Roethlisberger is also coming off a season-ending injury of unknown origins. It’s hard to know if the Steelers QB will be ready to return to full strength come Week 1.

Do you agree with Colin Cowherd’s list of committed NFL QBs?

[The Herd]