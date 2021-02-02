Colin Cowherd Says That Tom Brady Only Has 1 True Rival

Tom Brady has been so prolific over the course of his career that he hasn’t really developed too many rivalries. Sure, his head-to-head battles with Peyton Manning were extremely entertaining, but that chapter came to a close several years ago.

Even at 43 years old, Brady remains at the top of his game. All the theories about him being a “system quarterback” were debunked when he went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and led the franchise to the Super Bowl in his first season with them.

Brady did have some epic clashes with Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers this season, but neither matchup really seemed like an intense rivalry. So, who presents the biggest threat to the six-time Super Bowl champion?

According to FS1’s Colin Cowherd, the only real rival for Brady at this stage in his career is Father Time.

“Tom Brady’s only true rival now is time, and he’s beating that,” Cowherd said on this Tuesday’s edition of The Herd. “And he doesn’t need our help.”

"Tom Brady's only true rival now is time and he's beating that." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/UFexWgip5G — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 2, 2021

Cowherd usually has some head-scratching takes about Brady’s greatness, but he hit the nail on the head here.

Maybe after this year’ Super Bowl is over there will be an interesting storyline brewing between Brady and Patrick Mahomes. However, the odds of them meeting in another championship game might not be that high due to Brady’s age.

[The Herd]