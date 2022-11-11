Colin Cowherd Suggests Tom Brady Will Leave Buccaneers For 1 NFL Team Next Season

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a 58-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman #16 (not pictured) in overtime against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is set to be a free agent this upcoming offseason. If he wants to continue his NFL career, Colin Cowherd believes he could sign with a different team in the NFC.

On Friday's episode of "The Herd," Cowherd floated the idea of Brady leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign with the San Francisco 49ers.

Cowherd said the 49ers' decision to acquire Christian McCaffrey made them an even more appealing landing spot for Brady.

"They gave up a lot of picks for an expensive running back with a lot of injuries," Cowherd said. "It kinda feels like Shanahan thought, 'Tommy would like this. Tommy would really like this.'"

Last week, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated mentioned that San Francisco checks off a lot of boxes for Brady.

"This would check a lot of boxes," Breer said. "Being able to finish in San Francisco, great offensive coach in Kyle Shanahan, great talent around him. Throwing to Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk, [George] Kittle. You've got Christian McCaffrey behind you. There are a lot of fun possibilities out there with Tom."

Jimmy Garoppolo will be a free agent in the offseason. As for Trey Lance, he's recovering from a serious ankle injury.

If the 49ers aren't confident that Lance can become a franchise quarterback, pursuing Brady for at least the 2023 season makes sense.

Even at this stage in his career, Brady remains an efficient passer. All he'd have to do for the 49ers is distribute the ball to their playmakers.