College Football Fans React To What Tom Brady Said About Ohio State

During this week’s edition of Tom Brady’s weekly “Let’s Go” podcast, the 44-year-old quarterback sent a message to Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow.

Among other pieces of advice, Brady, a proud Michigan man, wanted Burrow to know that he made the right move when he transferred from Ohio State to LSU during the 2018 offseason.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion jokingly called his alma mater’s arch-rival a “God-forsaken place.”

Tom Brady tells Joe Burrow that one of the best decisions the Bengals QB ever made was leaving "that god-forsaken place," Ohio State. — Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) February 1, 2022

No one can argue that Burrow benefitted immensely from leaving the Buckeyes, as he became a Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall draft pick at LSU.

However, Ohio State fans definitely disagree with Brady’s assessment of their beloved program. Actually, there have been both Michigan and OSU supporters who have reacted strongly to Brady’s comments.

Man, I love this so much. https://t.co/vBcnzAXPdV — Paul Smith (@ptsmith109) February 1, 2022

🤣🤣🤣 that Mich-OSU rivalry runs deep https://t.co/WVpa1ipzm2 — Tay IG: taylorceee (@aytaytayy) February 1, 2022

Interesting question here: How many “Burrows” never make it onto the field in college? https://t.co/mrseBM1GVk — Jamie Salsburg (@jamiesalsburg) February 1, 2022

to reiterate: Joe Burrow was *injured* in the spring of 2018, so Dwayne Haskins won the job partly by default. not to mention that Haskins had one of the all-time great seasons at OSU that fall, in fact better than Joe's. he was *3rd in the Heisman voting*, ffs https://t.co/Fp6OZK7haF — The Sage of the Hilltop (@HilltopXer) February 1, 2022

Is this is a god-forsaken place, what is the place that wins against their rival once every decade? https://t.co/1lrQWPeJ3h — Tim (@TIMKE11ER) February 1, 2022

Just another reason college football is better. https://t.co/I2QWWFB6v1 — Alex Bolton (@UWBolt) February 1, 2022

😂😂😂 Of course the Michigan guy said that 😂😂 https://t.co/ps9Zvkh3S4 — Jarrod Thurman (@jarrod_thurman) February 1, 2022

Well the narrative is that all Ohio State QBs fail in the NFL so maybe Tom is right? 🤔🤣 https://t.co/noxwh07iST — Shaun Holkko (@Holkko23) February 1, 2022

Say what you want about Ohio State’s dominance of the rivalry this century, but during Brady’s five years with the Wolverines from 1995-99, Michigan went 4-1 against the Buckeyes.

Brady personally split his two starts against OSU, losing 31-16 in Columbus in 1998 but winning 24-17 at home the following year.