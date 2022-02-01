The Spun

College Football Fans React To What Tom Brady Said About Ohio State

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday night at the New England Patriots for the first time.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

During this week’s edition of Tom Brady’s weekly “Let’s Go” podcast, the 44-year-old quarterback sent a message to Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow.

Among other pieces of advice, Brady, a proud Michigan man, wanted Burrow to know that he made the right move when he transferred from Ohio State to LSU during the 2018 offseason.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion jokingly called his alma mater’s arch-rival a “God-forsaken place.”

No one can argue that Burrow benefitted immensely from leaving the Buckeyes, as he became a Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall draft pick at LSU.

However, Ohio State fans definitely disagree with Brady’s assessment of their beloved program. Actually, there have been both Michigan and OSU supporters who have reacted strongly to Brady’s comments.

Say what you want about Ohio State’s dominance of the rivalry this century, but during Brady’s five years with the Wolverines from 1995-99, Michigan went 4-1 against the Buckeyes.

Brady personally split his two starts against OSU, losing 31-16 in Columbus in 1998 but winning 24-17 at home the following year.

