If you had to pick two teams to play in Super Bowl LVI, you’d probably guess the two that just played in Super Bowl LV. Not so fast, according to the latest computer model projections.

SportsLine just ran 10,000 simulations of the 2021 season and subsequent Super Bowl LVI winners. The Kansas City Chiefs won 14.87 percent of the time, the highest of all NFL teams.

Tampa Bay has to be the second team on the list, right? Wrong again. Green Bay checks in with the second-highest chances to win Super Bowl LVI. The Packers won 11.76 percent of the simulations.

Baltimore (10.98 percent), Buffalo (10.01 percent) and Tampa Bay (9.29 percent) round out the top five in SportsLine’s computer model Super Bowl LVI simulations.

Take a look.

Chances to win SUPER BOWL LVI

(after 10,000 simulations) KC 14.87%

GB 11.76%

BAL 10.98%

BUF 10.01%

TB 9.29%

NO 8.78%

LAR 6.47%

IND 6.03%

PIT 5.20%

SEA 3.05%

SF 2.80%

TEN 2.33%

AZ 1.94%

MIA 1.51%

CHI 1.08%

ATL 1.01%

< 1% NOT LISTED — SportsLine (@SportsLine) February 9, 2021

It’s sort of unfathomable Tampa Bay is fifth on the list, especially after what we all just witnessed this postseason.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers won three straight road playoff games, beating quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke, Drew Brees and then Aaron Rodgers, to advance to Super Bowl LV.

Bucs-Chiefs was expected to be a competitive ball-game, but it became a lopsided affair rather quickly. Tampa Bay dominated Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs en route to Brady winning his seventh Super Bowl and the Bucs winning their second-ever Lombardi Trophy. Brady was so fired up during and after the game that he even trash-talked Tyrann Mathieu.

The Bucs bring almost their entire roster back for the 2021 season, and it’s tough to imagine anyone beating them by season’s end. Kansas City will be in the mix, but it’ll have to address its holes on the offensive line.

Green Bay, Baltimore and Buffalo, meanwhile, should be also in the mix. But until we see anyone upend Brady, we’re rolling with the Bucs in 2021.