Cris Collinsworth Says There’s 1 Thing Missing From Bucs’ Offense

Cris Collinsworth and Al Michaels speaking onstage.BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 13: Play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and analyst Cris Collinsworth speak onstage during NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' panel discussion at the NBCUniversal portion of the 2015 Summer TCA Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 13, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have looked great through the first half of the season, averaging 30.9 points per game. Unfortunately for the rest of the NFL, the Buccaneers actually have room to grow on that side of the ball.

It’s tough to criticize an explosive offense that is loaded with weapons like Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski and Ronald Jones. On the flip side, it’s totally OK to point out what’s missing in Bruce Arians’ offense.

According to NBC Sports broadcaster Cris Collinsworth, the “missing element” for the Buccaneers’ offense is a slot receiver.

Luckily for Tampa Bay, the current hole at slot receiver might get filled by Antonio Brown. The former All-Pro is set to make his debut with the team this weekend.

Collinsworth said Brown “could well be that missing piece that puts them [the Buccaneers] over the top.”

Brown is arguably the best wideout in the NFL, but he hasn’t played a down in over a year due to his off-field issues.

If Brown proves this Sunday that he’s still a shifty playmaker, the Buccaneers might become unstoppable on offense.

The lights will be bright this weekend, as the Buccaneers and Saints will battle on Sunday Night Football. Cris Collinsworth and Al Michaels will be in the booth for NBC.


