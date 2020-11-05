Cris Collinsworth Says There’s 1 Thing Missing From Bucs’ Offense

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have looked great through the first half of the season, averaging 30.9 points per game. Unfortunately for the rest of the NFL, the Buccaneers actually have room to grow on that side of the ball.

It’s tough to criticize an explosive offense that is loaded with weapons like Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski and Ronald Jones. On the flip side, it’s totally OK to point out what’s missing in Bruce Arians’ offense.

According to NBC Sports broadcaster Cris Collinsworth, the “missing element” for the Buccaneers’ offense is a slot receiver.

Luckily for Tampa Bay, the current hole at slot receiver might get filled by Antonio Brown. The former All-Pro is set to make his debut with the team this weekend.

Collinsworth said Brown “could well be that missing piece that puts them [the Buccaneers] over the top.”

NBC's Cris Collinsworth says "the one missing element" in Bucs offense is a slot receiver who can get open quickly in the middle of the field. Said Antonio Brown "could well be that missing piece that puts them over the top." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 5, 2020

Brown is arguably the best wideout in the NFL, but he hasn’t played a down in over a year due to his off-field issues.

If Brown proves this Sunday that he’s still a shifty playmaker, the Buccaneers might become unstoppable on offense.

The lights will be bright this weekend, as the Buccaneers and Saints will battle on Sunday Night Football. Cris Collinsworth and Al Michaels will be in the booth for NBC.