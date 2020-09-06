Dan Orlovsky Reacts To Josh Rosen Signing With The Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing in Josh Rosen, signing the 2018 top-10 pick to their practice squad this afternoon.

To say Rosen’s pro tenure hasn’t gone as planned would be an understatement. The Arizona Cardinals traded him after one season, and the Miami Dolphins cut him this weekend after being unable to find a trade partner for the third-year pro.

Rosen is likely running out of chances. He’s hoping that the opportunity to learn from Tom Brady and Bucs head coach Bruce Arians jump starts his career.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky thinks it can, as he made clear on Twitter this afternoon.

“I’m a fan and still a believer in @josh3rosen game,” Orlovsky said. “The move to @Buccaneers is way deeper than X&O’s to me and learning that from Bruce and Tom. Every day he is going to have watch @TomBrady and ask-does that look anything like what I want football wise? If so-he still has a shot.”

Rosen will also get the chance to work with Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, who coached Rosen two years ago in Arizona and stuck up for the QB this afternoon.

Bryon Leftwich was asked about Josh Rosen being traded to the Dolphins in 2019, after they worked together in 2018, and if we “give up on QBs too soon.” This should tell you everything about why he wanted to reunite with Leftwich… pic.twitter.com/FvjtUcR6JY — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) September 6, 2020

Time will tell if Rosen proves worth salvaging.