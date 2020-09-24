Dan Orlovsky Has A Suggestion For Bucs Coach Bruce Arians

Through two weeks with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady has been up-and-down. He did look more comfortable last weekend against the Carolina Panthers than he did in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky thinks he knows a reason why. In an appearance on NFL Live this week, Orlovsky remarked that he saw a resemblance between what Tampa Bay did in the first half of Week 2 and what Brady used to do in New England.

Moving forward, Orlovsky says it would behoove Bucs head coach Bruce Arians to cede more control of the offense over to his quarterback.

“Is it his offense or is Bruce Arians’ Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense?,” Orlovsky said, via 247Sports. “I remember distinctly when Tom Brady chose to go to Tampa Bay, Jeff Darlington, who broke that, came on television and said one of the main reasons was because Tom Brady wanted to become part of a collaboration and Bruce Arians told him this was going to be a collaborative effort. And so if it truly is gonna be that then it should like Tom Brady starting to run his offense. If you go back to last week’s first half, it looks like New England of old.”

Orlovsky likened the current situation in Tampa to the one Peyton Manning faced in Denver under Gary Kubiak in 2015. At the beginning of the season, Kubiak tried to get Manning to run his preferred style of offense, and the results were not up to par.

“They were terrible and eventually Gary Kubiak said ‘no more of this. Peyton, take over,'” Orlovsky said. “And that’s when the Broncos went on their run to win the Super Bowl. That’s what the Bucs need to do with Tom Brady.”

Brady was 23-of-35 for 217 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception in Week 2. In his debut, he went 23-of-36 for 239 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Chris Godwin, the Bucs’ top wide receiver, did not play in Week 2 due to a concussion, but is expected to be back on the field this weekend. Ironically, Tampa Bay takes on the Broncos this Sunday.