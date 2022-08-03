Dan Orlovsky: What Tom Brady Needs To Do To Win Super Bowl No. 8

In honor of Tom Brady's 45th birthday, ESPN's Get Up discussed what the legendary quarterback needs to do in order to win an eighth Super Bowl.

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky ultimately believes Brady will need to have his best season as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if he wants to hoist the Lombardi Trophy again.

"I think he's got to have his best season since being a Buc," Orlovsky said. "And that's a huge ask."

Orlovsky feels this way because Tampa Bay's offensive line just isn't the same. Alex Cappa, Ryan Jensen and Ali Marpet will not be protecting Brady this upcoming season.

During the 2021 season, Brady completed 67.5 percent of his pass attempts for 5,316 yards with 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. It'll be tough to top those numbers.

Orlovsky added that Brady isn't the only player who needs to step up this fall. Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans, Julio Jones and Kyle Rudolph need to play well.

The Buccaneers will start the season on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.