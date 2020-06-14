Deion Sanders’ Son Posts Message After Tom Brady Workout

Shedeur Sanders is a highly-touted quarterback prospect and part of a proud football family. But he got a rare opportunity over the weekend to learn from one of the best quarterbacks ever.

The son of the former NFL star worked out with Tom Brady over the weekend and got to watch the six-time Super Bowl champion demonstrate good footwork and body position. Brady also gave Sanders some pointers on how to adjust his own footwork.

After the workout, Sanders took to Twitter and thanked the Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback for his help. “Learning from the [GOAT] soak up all the knowledge,” Sanders wrote.

247Sports rates Sanders as the No. 221 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 12 pro-style quarterback in the country, and the No. 34 prospect from the state of Texas.

In three high school seasons, Sanders has completed over 63-percent of his passes for 8,796 yards and 123 touchdowns with only 19 interceptions. But while he’s a pro-style quarterback, he’s also a threat on the ground, rushing for 226 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Sanders is weighing offers from a number of Power Five titans, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, South Carolina, Oregon, Michigan and FSU.

South Carolina and FSU could be of particular interest to the four-star prospect. His father, Deion, became a legend at Florida State before becoming a legend in the NFL and even baseball. Meanwhile, his older brother Shilo currently plays cornerback at South Carolina.

Wherever Shedeur Sanders ultimately decides, he’ll go there with tips handed down personally from one of the all-time greats.