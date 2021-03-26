Details Emerge From Leonard Fournette’s New Deal With Buccaneers

Playoff Lenny if officially back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Running back Leonard Fournette has re-signed with the defending Super Bowl champions, and he’ll be paid handsomely for his services.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Bucs are giving Fournette a one-year deal worth $3.25 million. Per the report, the deal could be worth up to $4 million with added incentives.

Bringing Leonard Fournette back into the fold means the Bucs have yet another one of the star players who contributed to their 2020 Super Bowl title. Fournette rushed for 367 yards and six touchdowns in the 2020 regular season, but nearly matched those numbers in the postseason.

In four postseason games, Fournette rushed for 300 yards and three touchdowns. He added another 18 receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Leonard Fournette has had quite the wild career just four years into it. He was the No. 4 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2017 NFL Draft and looked like a stud early on.

Fournette had 1,040 rushing yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie. But injuries and disciplinary issues had him on the outs by 2019. Despite rushing for 1,152 yards in 2019, he was released afterwards.

The Buccaneers quickly signed Fournette to a one-year contract and made him the backup to Ronald Jones. Fournette was hardly an every-down back in his new role, but he had several big performances throughout the season.

Now he’s going to try and give a few more to the team that gave him a second chance.