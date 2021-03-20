Details Emerge From Rob Gronkowski’s New Contract With Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski said he was going to enjoy being a free agent for the first time in his career. That being said, he quickly reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The initial report stated that Gronkowski’s new contract with the Buccaneers was worth $10 million. Mike Florio of Pro FootballTalk, however, is reporting that the deal actually has a base value of $8 million with an additional $2 million available in incentives.

Gronkowski’s cap hit for the 2021 season will only be $3 million because Tampa Bay is using voidable years to spread out the money.

“With four voidable years, the roster bonus presumably will be treated like a signing bonus, reducing the cap charge in 2021 to only $3 million,” Florio said.

Rob Gronkowski's one-year deal in Tampa has a base value of $8 million, four voidable years, a cap number of $3 million, and up to $2 million in incentives. https://t.co/rEba3Zt3Hd — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 20, 2021

Gronkowski recently opened up about returning to the Buccaneers. He said he was impressed by the front office’s commitment to keeping its Super Bowl roster together.

“I feel like the front office’s goal of the Buccaneers was to keep the team together, was to keep the band together,” Gronkowski said. “I feel like that was the case, and that’s what has happened so far in free agency. And I love it. I love the guys on the team. Like I said, no one was selfish at all. Everyone was there to play together. Even during the tough times, you know, it never really got tough. We just knew we had to work through it and keep going… So it’s great just to see this team all come back and I’ll be a part of it, and try to go for number two in a row.”

Despite spending a year away from the gridiron, Gronkowski proved that he can still be a key contributor on a championship team.

This past season, Gronkowski had 45 receptions for 623 yards and seven touchdowns. During the Super Bowl, he torched the Chiefs’ secondary for over 60 receiving yards and two touchdowns.