Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons."

But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.

Per the report it may be "a little while" before Brady returns. He is not expected back for at least a few more days.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is set to address the issue after practice today. Though there's no way he'll go into details as to what is prompting Brady to leave the team during training camp.

Speculation is running rampant as to why Tom Brady is taking this time off - and whether it's for legitimate personal reasons.

While some are suggesting that it may have something to do with his mother's health (she is a cancer survivor), others suspect he may be just trying to avoid the media in the fallout of the Miami Dolphins tampering scandal.

Whatever the case might be, it seems unlikely that this absence will have any tangible impact on his performance in 2022. Brady has attended 20 NFL training camps in his Hall of Fame career and knows the drill by now.

We can only hope that the real reason isn't anything serious.