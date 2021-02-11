Details Emerge From Tom Brady’s Minor Offseason Surgery

Though he never really showed it, Tom Brady was actually playing through an injury in the Super Bowl.

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that Brady would undergo surgery on his knee this offseason. Bruce Arians referred to it as a minor “clean up” procedure.

Some fans saw this news coming since Brady was wearing a sleeve on his knee at the Buccaneers’ parade on Wednesday. It turns out this procedure was actually a long time coming for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, this injury actually lingered for most of the season. However, it was nothing more than just discomfort for Brady.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady played most of the season with some discomfort in the knee he'll have cleaned up with surgery soon, per source. Still won his seventh Super Bowl at age 43 — and celebrated (with a brace on) like it was his first. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 11, 2021

Fans in Tampa shouldn’t really be worried about how this injury will affect Brady. He looked very sharp in the Super Bowl, completing 72.4 percent of his passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

The fact that Brady played through this injury just goes to show how tough of a competitor he is even at 43 years old.

If anything, NFL teams should be a tad concerned that Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl without Brady playing at 100 percent.

Maybe general manager Jason Licht was right about the Buccaneers winning back-to-back titles.

