Details Emerge From Ndamukong Suh’s New Contract

Bruce Arians wasn’t kidding when he said the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were going to keep their Super Bowl roster intact this offseason. On Wednesday, the team reached a deal with veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

Suh is coming off a strong year with the Buccaneers, as he finished the 2020 season with 43 total tackles and six sacks. As a result, he received a lucrative, one-year deal this offseason.

Greg Auman of The Athletic had an update on the overall structure of Suh’s deal with the Buccaneers. It’s a one-year, $9 million contract that includes another $1 million in incentives.

Tampa Bay added four voidable years to this contract just so Suh’s cap number for the 2021 season can be as low as $4 million.

Suh isn’t expected to officially sign this new deal until next week.

The Buccaneers have already retained Shaq Barrett, Lavonte David, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski this offseason. There really isn’t much left for general manager Jason Licht to do.

Antonio Brown and Leonard Fournette are the most notable free agents remaining that Tampa Bay may want to re-sign, but t’s unclear what the market value is for either player at this time.

Even if the Buccaneers end up losing Brown and/or Fournette, they should be one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl next season.