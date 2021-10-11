Details Have Emerged From Tom Brady’s Hand Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had little difficulty beating his longtime Patriots nemesis, the Miami Dolphins, in a 45-17 win. But he apparently emerged from the game with a hand injury.

Brady was spotted with his hand in some ice during the game, and did not play on the final drive (not that he needed to). He had his hand wrapped at his post-game press conference but dismissed it as a “football injury.”

On Monday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport gave details on the extent of the injury. Rapoport said that Brady is dealing with a thumb injury.

But it doesn’t appear to be that serious. Rapoport speculated that Brady should be good to go in Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady, who was spotted with his hand in ice during the game, is dealing with a thumb injury that should be good for Thursday night vs. the #Eagles, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2021

Tom Brady was nearly flawless in Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins. He went 30 of 41 for 411 yards and five touchdowns.

By the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers were so far ahead that Brady could chill on the sidelines for the final nine minutes. Blaine Gabbert led the Bucs on their final drive to close out the game.

As for the thumb injury, Brady has played through injuries before. Lest we forget, he played last season with an MCL injury.

The Philadelphia Eagles might be happy to see Brady at 100-percent this Thursday. But that won’t make him any less dangerous.

