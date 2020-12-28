The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Lions Are Reportedly Releasing Veteran Defensive Back

Long shot of a Detroit Lions helmet at U.S. Bank Stadium.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 4: A helmet for the Detroit Lions is seen during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions aren’t waiting until the end of the season to release a veteran defensive back. They’ve opted to do so today.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Detroit is waiving safety Jayron Kearse. In his first season with the Lions, Kearse started seven games and appeared in 11.

In total, he racked up 59 tackles, two passes defensed and a forced fumble. Kearse will be eligible to sign with a new team for this weekend and potentially the postseason.

Kearse spent the first four seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings. A star at Clemson, he was a seventh-round pick of Minnesota in 2016.

In 73 career games (12 starts), Kearse has compiled 138 tackles, 10 passes defensed, an interception, a forced fumble and one-half sack.

The Detroit Lions (5-10) will finish out their 2020 season against the Vikings this Sunday.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.