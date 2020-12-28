Lions Are Reportedly Releasing Veteran Defensive Back

The Detroit Lions aren’t waiting until the end of the season to release a veteran defensive back. They’ve opted to do so today.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Detroit is waiving safety Jayron Kearse. In his first season with the Lions, Kearse started seven games and appeared in 11.

In total, he racked up 59 tackles, two passes defensed and a forced fumble. Kearse will be eligible to sign with a new team for this weekend and potentially the postseason.

The #Lions have informed starting safety Jayron Kearse of his release, source said, and he’ll go on waivers today. The former Viking started 7 games in Detroit with 59 tackles. An experienced DB who could potentially help a contender in the playoffs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2020

Kearse spent the first four seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings. A star at Clemson, he was a seventh-round pick of Minnesota in 2016.

In 73 career games (12 starts), Kearse has compiled 138 tackles, 10 passes defensed, an interception, a forced fumble and one-half sack.

The Detroit Lions (5-10) will finish out their 2020 season against the Vikings this Sunday.