Watch: Devin White Got To Fulfill His Super Bowl Dream

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated last weekend’s Super Bowl LV victory fully with a rowdy boat parade on Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to the normal festivities, linebacker Devin White fulfilled a personal dream. The 22-year-old finally took his “victory lap” with the Lombardi Trophy.

Prior to Sunday’s Super Bowl, White told reporters that if the Buccaneers pulled out a win in the title game, he’d want to celebrate in a very specific way.

“If we get the W, I don’t care what they say, I’m pulling the horse out and I’m gonna hold the Lombardi Trophy and I’m gonna ride around,” White said.

On Tuesday, the second-year linebacker arranged plans with Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht and the necessary arrangements were made.

On Wednesday, White’s wish came true. He hopped into the saddle, grabbed the Lombardi Trophy and victory “trotted” around Raymond James Stadium.

Take a look:

Victory lap for @DevinWhite__40 🤠 A dream come true. pic.twitter.com/cjTXIQT7l1 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 11, 2021

White’s celebratory ride was certainly well-deserved. The 22-year-old racked up 12 tackles, two tackles-for-loss and the game-winning interception in the Buccaneers 31-9 blowout of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sunday’s performance capped off an impressive year from the Bucs linebacker, solidifying him as one of the brightest young defenders in football. White totaled 133 tackles and nine sacks in the regular season as he anchored a fearsome defensive front in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers knew what they were getting in the LSU linebacker when they used the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft on him. Already, White proved his worth on the football field and will become a staple in Tampa Bay for years to come.

With his entire career in front of him, the young star might have a few more victory laps in the future.