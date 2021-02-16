Devin White Has A Blunt Message For The Kansas City Chiefs

Just over a week ago, the Kansas City Chiefs entered the Super Bowl as a slight favorite over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, the Buccaneers defense showed up in a big way. Heading into thee game, everyone knew Tampa Bay’s defense would have the upper hand against a depleted Chiefs offensive line.

Except for the Chiefs, apparently. Andy Reid and company didn’t provide the team’s offensive linemen with much help, leaving them on an island against star pass rushers Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaq Barrett.

The end result was a dominant win for the Buccaneers as Tampa Bay held Kansas City without a touchdown during the entire game. Following the 31-9 win, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White had a blunt response for the Chiefs.

“We knew that they was gonna be a cocky team…they played right into our hands,” White said.

Devin White doesn't want to hear the Chiefs' excuses about their offensive line "when they didn't even help them” 😳 (via @undisputed) pic.twitter.com/DjQzGdFrRt — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 16, 2021

White and company dominated Kansas City’s offensive line for the majority of the game. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was on the run for most of the game – over 50-percent of his drop backs.

Kansas City entered the game without star left tackle Eric Fisher. He suffered a torn Achilles during the team’s AFC title game against the Buffalo Bills.

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, his absence played a major role in the team’s blowout loss in the Super Bowl.