Devin White Shares What Tom Brady Has Taught Him In Tampa Bay

Offensively, we knew that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be great with Tom Brady joining an already-stacked lineup. The defense has been better than many expected too, and linebacker Devin White is a big reason for it.

But even though he plays defense, White attributes some of his success this year to Brady. Speaking to NBC’s Peter King, White said that Brady has been a great teacher to him and the rest of the Bucs.

“Thing I love about Tom is he’s always teaching,” White said. “Teaching me how to be a great leader. Every single day, every single practice, he puts the team before himself. First few days he’s in the locker room, we’re all like, ‘We’re in the locker room with the greatest quarterback of all time! Like, I wanna talk to him, I wanna get a picture with him.’ But then, he’s your teammate. You’re here for a reason.”

White said that Brady showed that leadership by consoling him for not making the Pro Bowl. Brady apparently told White that the team is pursuing a bigger “bowl” than the Pro Bowl.

“Few weeks ago, I was kinda upset I didn’t make the Pro Bowl. He’s like, ‘D, there’s a bigger bowl I’m chasing. We’re all chasing it. C’mon,’” White said. “I just thought, man, it’s a blessing to hear that. I need to hear that. This thing’s about us. He’s still chasing those bowls in his forties. I am just so grateful to be able to spend this time with him.”

White earned Second-Team All-Pro honors after recording 140 tackles and nine sacks this year. He captained a team that ranked top-10 in defense and made the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

Meanwhile, Brady was the leader on offense, setting numerous team records while going 11-5 as a starter.

And now they’re both heading to the NFC Championship Game.