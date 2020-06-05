Devonta Freeman Has Message For Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Earlier Thursday morning, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians commented publicly on free agent running back Devonta Freeman on Thursday morning.

“If his price tag was reasonable,” Arians said when asked if the Bucs have interest in signing Freeman. “He’s asking for a lot of money and we don’t have a lot of money.”

Arians’ comments quickly hit social media, where the veteran running back read what the coach had to say. Freeman took to social media on Thursday night to deliver a message back to Arians – and other interested teams.

“I read in the media that Tampa Bay Buccaneers are interested,” Freeman said on Twitter. “A number of teams are interested, but we can’t negotiate through the media, the Buccaneers can reach out to me directly.”

Freeman played in 14 games for the Falcons during the 2019 season. He racked up just 656 rushing yards with an average of 3.6 yards per carry.

He didn’t fare much better in the passing game, either. The two-time Pro Bowler added 59 receptions for just 410 yards – less than seven yards per catch.

Freeman hasn’t gone over 1,000 rushing yards since the 2016 season. That was also the last time he played a full 16-game slate.

The Seattle Seahawks expressed interest in Freeman before signing Carlos Hyde. Other teams like the New York Jets have also been named as potential suitors.

Where will Freeman sign?