Dez Bryant Says There’s 1 Key To Tampa Bay’s Success

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady, entered the 2020 NFL regular season with a lot of hype. So far, though, the NFC South contender isn’t living up to it.

It’s not that surprising, as the Buccaneers’ first game comes against the Saints in New Orleans. Still, you expected more from Tampa Bay, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Tampa Bay is trailing New Orleans, 34-17, midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon. It’s been a frustrating, mistake-filled day for Bruce Arians’ team.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant says there’s one key to the Buccaneers’ success in 2020 and it has nothing to do with talent. It’s all about the team discipline, he says.

“Tampa got all of the talent in the world… How well of a disciplined football team (they are) will determine their outcome,” Bryant tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

He’s probably not wrong. The Bucs have made several big mistakes on Sunday, including a Brady pick-six and a botched kickoff return attempt.

Thankfully, it’s just Week 1 and they have plenty of time to figure this out.

The finish to this evening’s Buccaneers vs. Saints game is being televised on FOX.