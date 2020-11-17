Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant has weighed in on the latest allegations about Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown.

According to a new report from the Miami Herald, Brown was recently accused of destroying a surveillance camera and throwing a bike at a security shack in the gated South Florida community in which he lives. The alleged incident occurred on October 15.

Brown was not charged for the incident, because the homeowners association president reportedly feared retaliation from the wide receiver. The Bucs said they were aware of the reported incident when they signed Brown.

Bryant shared his thoughts on the matter on Twitter tonight, sticking up for his fellow wideout.

BEFORE! joining the Bucs and HE WASNT CHARGED!!!!…why is this a story again? Question..what are you getting out of this and what are you trying to prove? Serious question https://t.co/vVlEfC3Lo3 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 17, 2020

ESPN reporter Jenna Laine, who Bryant quote-tweeted, responded by saying she was just doing her job. By the looks of it, she was.

Dez dug in on his point of view though, saying he wants to wait on more developments in the case.

“He could still” is not a fact.. sound like an assumption to me.. can we wait on the facts please https://t.co/aKtTCXRHGy — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 17, 2020

Brown has played in the last two games for the Bucs, catching 10 passes for 100 yards against the Saints and Panthers.

Tampa Bay is set to host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football one week from tonight.