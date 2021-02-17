ESPN’s Dianna Russini Has Apologized To Tom Brady

Tom Brady might forgive, but he never forgets. On Wednesday, the seven-time Super Bowl champion posted a minute-long video of NFL analysts and fans saying he was washed up last season.

Brady obviously proved those doubters wrong by leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl. However, he’s not going to let those people off the hook.

Not only did Brady post poorly-aged takes on his social media account, he included the following message: “I love talk radio.”

Shortly after he posted that on his Twitter account, ESPN insider Dianna Russini responded with “sorry, we cool?” For those who don’t remember, Russini said Brady wouldn’t even make the playoffs in his first season with the Buccaneers.

“I don’t think they’re even going to make the playoffs,” Russini said prior to the start of the 2020 season. “And you know what, at the end of August, I’m going to stick with that.”

Kudos to Russini for owning up to her take on Brady.

Some analysts have chosen to double down on their stance. For example, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio has decided to give Brady more bulletin-board material.

“Now do one with all the over-the-top media praise for the QB after a Super Bowl that was won by the defense,” Florio tweeted.

Calling out Brady is a dangerous game that usually ends with him hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. We’ll see if that’s the case next season.