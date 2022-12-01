Disturbing Details Emerging From Antonio Brown Situation

A few hours ago, it was reported that Antonio Brown has a warrant out for his arrest in Florida. The latest update on this situation is disturbing.

According to Aaron Mesmer of FOX 13, Brown has been accused of domestic violence.

Court documents state that Brown locked the mother of his children out of her house in Tampa. He allegedly tossed her belongings and threatened to shoot her.

This argument reportedly turned physical after Brown threw a shoe at the woman.

Brown apparently locked himself in ex-fiancee's residence. The police had many "failed attempts" at trying to convince Brown to calm down.

From FOX 13:

"The suspect exited the residence and threw a shoe at the victim striking her in the ponytail," the police report stated. "The victim had no injuries but believed the shoe was meant for her head. The suspect would not open the door or come outside to speak with officers. The suspect also during this incident attempted to issue an informal eviction to the victim."

Brown has not played in the NFL since the end of the 2021 season.

This incident should most likely seal Brown's fate for at least the remainder of the 2022 season.