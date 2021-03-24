DT Ndamukong Suh Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision

Free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh’s decision is in. The 12-year NFL veteran is heading back to Tampa.

According to multiple reports, Suh has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Buccaneers. Suh spent the last two seasons with Tampa Bay, helping the franchise win its second Super Bowl title in 2020.

The deal is worth $9 million guaranteed with additional incentives, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. By retaining Suh, the Bucs showed once again they are committed to keeping the core of a Super Bowl team together.

Before agreeing to terms with Suh, Tampa Bay already reupped with wide receiver Chris Godwin, linebacker Lavonte David, pass rusher Shaq Barrett and tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Five-time Pro Bowl DT Ndamukong Suh is closing in with the #Bucs on a one-year deal worth $9 million fully guaranteed plus incentives, per source. Entering Year 12, Suh has made an impact on and off the field in Tampa. Another big piece of the title team back to go for two. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 24, 2021

Suh started all 16 regular season games for the Bucs in 2020, producing 44 tackles and six sacks. He then added 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks in the postseason.

Overall, Suh has not missed a game since 2011, his second year in the NFL. He’s incredibly durable and still an excellent piece along the defensive line.

He’ll once again be a major factor in coordinator Todd Bowles’ defense.