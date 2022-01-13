Eagles Defensive Coordinator Uses 2 Words To Describe Tom Brady

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon used two words describe Tom Brady ahead of Sunday’s playoff battle: “Trained killer.”

Stopping Brady during the postseason is practically an impossible task. The only hope is to slow him down just enough to squeak out a win.

What makes Brady so special, especially in the playoffs? It starts with his ability to diagnose a defensive weakness and exploit it repeatedly. That assassin mentality has brought him unparalleled success throughout his career.

Gannon is well aware the Eagles will have their hands full on Sunday.

“This guy, he’s a trained killer, and he knows how to play good offense and what he needs to do to keep his offense on track, so it’s going to be a big-time challenge,” Gannon said of Brady on Wednesday, via Fox News.

The good news is Gannon and the Eagles have some film of Tom Brady against their defense.

Brady threw for 297 yards with two scores and one pick in a 28-22 Buccaneers win over the Eagles back in October. Brady wasn’t the only offensive player Philly had trouble slowing down. Leonard Fournette picked up 81 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries that day.

This time around Brady won’t have Antonio Brown, though. The former star wideout went off for nine catches, 93 yards and one touchdowns against the Eagles defense.

Brady will have to spread the ball around to other weapons to get past the Eagles on Sunday. It sounds like Philly is well aware of the challenge ahead.