Look: Eli Manning Has 1-Word Response To Tom Brady

Tom Brady shocked NFL fans this month when he admitted that he’d trade not one, but two Super Bowls for a perfect season.

Brady, who recently led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl in his first year with the franchise, was so close to pulling off a perfect season in 2007. However, Eli Manning and the New York Giants got in his way.

Since the Giants were the ones to deny Brady’s pursuit of perfection, it’s only fitting that Manning has something to say about Brady’s recent comments.

On Tuesday afternoon, NBC shared Brady’s comments about giving up two Super Bowl titles for a perfect season. Manning had a hilarious response to that tweet from NBC, replying “Never.”

Manning is pretty much the only quarterback who can get the last laugh over Brady. He defeated the Patriots twice in the Super Bowl, making an incredibly clutch throw in the fourth quarter of each game.

We’ve seen Brady and Manning joke around with each other on Twitter in the past, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the seven-time Super Bowl champion respond to his former rival at some point today.

Brady, 43, doesn’t have too many years left in his incredible career. With that said, he has an excellent supporting cast around him in Tampa. He might never pull off a perfect season, but at least we know he’ll be aiming for one this year.