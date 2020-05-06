Eli Manning Shares Honest Prediction For Tom Brady’s Start In Tampa Bay

Tom Brady and Eli Manning will forever be linked together in NFL history. That’s what happens when two Hall of Fame quarterbacks battle in the Super Bowl multiple times.

Brady has been the topic of conversation in the NFL this offseason due to his decision to leave the New England Patriots. He’ll now be the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – which is still odd to say.

Earlier this week, Manning shared his thoughts on Brady’s move to Tampa Bay and how he believes the six-time champion will handle his transition to a new organization.

Manning obviously has the utmost respect for Brady, but he does think tough times could be ahead for his former rival this upcoming season.

Here’s what Manning had to say, via the New York Post:

“I think it’s gonna be tough for him, just the fact he can’t be doing everything he wants to be doing with the team and getting ready,’’ Manning said Monday on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Obviously they have some playmakers at receiver there, when you got talented receivers it makes it a little bit easier to get on the same page with ’em. It will be interesting how it all plays out and how quickly he can just adjust to a new organization and new players and new offense, all those new things, especially with the limited timing he’s gonna have being with them.’’

It will definitely be interesting to see how Brady adjusts to life in Tampa Bay, especially after spending two decades in New England.

Tampa Bay has a plethora of weapons for Brady to use, such as Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski and OJ Howard. He’ll have to get used to playing in Bruce Arians’ scheme though.

How do you think Brady will fare in Tampa Bay?