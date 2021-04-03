Eli Manning Reveals What He Texted Tom Brady After Super Bowl

Eli Manning is one of a few people on Earth who knows what it’s like to beat Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. The former New York Giants quarterback twice beat Brady in the NFL’s biggest game.

The former Giants quarterback has since retired – and landed a new job – but Brady is still going.

Brady, now in Tampa Bay, added to his Super Bowl win collection this past season. The Buccaneers topped the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Brady now has seven NFL championships, five more than Manning’s two.

Manning revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated that he texted Brady a message following this year’s Super Bowl.

“Yeah, I sent Tom a text, just congratulating him and really just saying how not surprised, but impressed with what he was able to do this year with Tampa,” Manning said. “Changing teams, shortened season, lock out and pandemic and everything going on and to still learn a brand new offense and make those adjustments and go win a championship is pretty spectacular.”

Brady won it all in his first season with a new team, something that Eli Manning finds extremely impressive.

“I’ve known Tom a long time and I just wanted him to know that I was impressed, along with a lot of other people,” Manning said.

Brady will look to add to his Super Bowl titles number in 2021. The Buccaneers will head into the season among the favorites.