Emmitt Smith Sums Up His Thoughts On Tom Brady’s Greatness

Emmitt Smith had one of the greatest careers in NFL history, and even he’s in awe of Tom Brady’s accomplishments over the past two decades.

During an interview on Shan and RJ on 105.3 The Fan this Thursday, the former Dallas Cowboys running back raved about Brady’s impressive production at the age of 43.

Plenty of skeptics thought Brady would struggle in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Instead, he led the franchise to its first Super Bowl appearance since 2003.

Even though Smith has a lot of respect for Patrick Mahomes, he’s siding with Brady this Sunday simply because he appreciates his greatness.

“He’s the GOAT, man. There’s no question about it. He’s the greatest of all time at that position,” Smith said, via Radio.com. “All of the naysayers talking about (how Brady’s success is due to) Belichick’s system, it’s the Patriot way. No, this is a clear testament, and what people are looking at is God’s perfection right in front of their eyes and they’re not appreciating it.”

It’s safe to say that game recognizes game.

Smith took his praise for Brady one step further, calling the legendary quarterback “God’s gift to man.”

“Forget the age, it ain’t got nothing to do with age. I’m telling you, this is God’s gift to man. And man does not appreciate it until it’s gone.”

We’ll find out this weekend if Brady can add a seventh Super Bowl ring to his collection.