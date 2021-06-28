The Spun

Eric Mangini Weighs In On Tom Brady’s “Mystery” Team

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates another Super Bowl ring.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates winning Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

There has been endless speculation from fans and media over the last week or so regarding the “mystery team” Tom Brady was referring to from his time as a free agent.

“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?’” Brady said during a recent interview on The Shop.

Teams such as the Raiders, 49ers, Bears and Titans are among those that people have mentioned as possibilities. On “The Herd” on Monday, former NFL head coach Eric Mangini, who worked with Brady in New England, was asked for his thoughts on Brady’s comments

“Chicago makes so much sense, but I don’t necessarily think it’s Chicago,” Mangini said. “I don’t necessarily think it’s a team that he wouldn’t have played for. I could imagine that it could be San Francisco very easily.

“They [the Patriots] were prepared to move on from him for Jimmy in the first place. Then, his childhood team [49ers], he can’t go there and Jimmy is there again and keeping him from that possibility. And look, a year later, they did move on from Jimmy…That makes sense to me, even though he said I would never play at that location.”

When in doubt, go with the likeliest possible explanation? San Francisco was the first team many people thought of, because of Brady’s connection to the Bay Area and the past he and Garoppolo share.

Unless Brady decides to fess up (doubtful), it’s likely that we’ll never know which team he was referring to.

Then again, knowing eliminates all the fun of guessing like this.


