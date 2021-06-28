Eric Mangini Weighs In On Tom Brady’s “Mystery” Team

There has been endless speculation from fans and media over the last week or so regarding the “mystery team” Tom Brady was referring to from his time as a free agent.

“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?’” Brady said during a recent interview on The Shop.

Teams such as the Raiders, 49ers, Bears and Titans are among those that people have mentioned as possibilities. On “The Herd” on Monday, former NFL head coach Eric Mangini, who worked with Brady in New England, was asked for his thoughts on Brady’s comments

“Chicago makes so much sense, but I don’t necessarily think it’s Chicago,” Mangini said. “I don’t necessarily think it’s a team that he wouldn’t have played for. I could imagine that it could be San Francisco very easily.

“They [the Patriots] were prepared to move on from him for Jimmy in the first place. Then, his childhood team [49ers], he can’t go there and Jimmy is there again and keeping him from that possibility. And look, a year later, they did move on from Jimmy…That makes sense to me, even though he said I would never play at that location.”

Were the 49ers the mystery team Tom Brady was referencing? Eric Mangini joined @ColinCowherd and doesn't rule it out: pic.twitter.com/mqsvna8KPk — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 28, 2021

When in doubt, go with the likeliest possible explanation? San Francisco was the first team many people thought of, because of Brady’s connection to the Bay Area and the past he and Garoppolo share.

Unless Brady decides to fess up (doubtful), it’s likely that we’ll never know which team he was referring to.

Then again, knowing eliminates all the fun of guessing like this.