Erin Andrews Reacts To ‘Interesting’ Display From Tom Brady

No one in sports media had a better look at Tom Brady’s debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers than Erin Andrews.

FOX’s sideline reporter was on the scene for the Bucs-Saints game last weekend. It was an interesting assignment for Andrews, as the typically raucous Superdome was empty. This meant that Andrews was able to hear just about everything going on.

Early in the game, Brady erupted with some F-bombs on the sideline. He was not happy with the lack of a pass interference call. FOX’s cameras showed Brady going off, but of course whatever the quarterback said was muted.

Andrews heard it, though. The longtime NFL reporter admitted that it was weird to hear something like that coming out of Brady’s mouth.

“Two things [Sunday], I never really knew how much s–t-talking there was until (Sunday),” Andrews told Kyle Brandt. “You could hear it so clear. And I can’t imagine if I was down there what that would have been like.”

“The other thing is after Tom threw the first interception. I mean, we all know, we’ve seen the video of him get so fired up, but again, it was silent in there and you just heard two F-bombs clear as day and you’re like, oh boy. This is what we’re going to hear all season. So it was interesting,” she added.

Brady and the Bucs are scheduled to play their home opener this afternoon.

Tampa Bay and Carolina are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.