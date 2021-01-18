Erin Andrews Reacts To Tom Brady’s NFC Championship Berth

Erin Andrews has been a sideline reporter for a long time, but it doesn’t seem like the job is getting old for her.

Yesterday, Andrews was part of FOX’s coverage of Bucs-Saints in New Orleans. Tampa Bay won the game to advance to its first conference championship game in 18 years.

Postgame, Andrews spoke with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady about what the win meant and the chance to face Aaron Rodgers in the NFC title game. It was this moment that Andrews tweeted about late last night.

“What’s the best part of my job??? Covering moments like this,” she wrote in a tweet containing video of her interview. “Congrats [Tom Brady] and the Buccaneers. This NEVER gets old.”

Incredibly, Brady is now set to play in his 14th career conference championship game. That’s an absurd number in any era of the NFL, but especially in modern times where parity is prevalent.

Overall, Brady has been worth every penny the Bucs invested in him this offseason. Now, they’re one win away from the Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay will take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET on FOX.