Erin Andrews Reacts To Tom Brady’s Championship Parade Behavior

Broadcaster Erin Andrews has been a fan of Tom Brady for a long time. But what did she think about his “antics” during the Buccaneers‘ Super Bowl championship parade?

As you can probably imagine, she didn’t mind them at all. In fact, she absolutely adored it.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live this week, Andrews called Brady’s celebration “the best ever”. She said she enjoyed seeing him so happy throwing around the Lombardi Trophy and coming off the boat with a drunken smile.

“I mean, who’s better? Tequila Jen or drunk TB12?” Andrews said, via Yahoo. “I don’t know, I thought it was the best ever. I thought what was so cool about it was he looked like a little kid… he was kind of just walking off the boat with a big smile. It was awesome to see.”

Longtime NFL sideline reporter and @Tubi ambassador @ErinAndrews shared her reaction to the videos of Tom Brady celebrating his Super Bowl LV victory. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/vMg6NMt8e5 — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) March 18, 2021

Tom Brady admitted to having a few drinks while celebrating with his teammates during their championship celebration. He jokingly attributed some of his behavior to “avocado tequila.”

While some have criticized Brady for his antics, just about all of Brady’s fans and supporters were delighted to see that side of him. Rarely did we get to see the partying side of Brady when he was with the New England Patriots.

It’ll be interesting to see if Brady can top himself next year – assuming the Bucs win the Super Bowl again.

But with the way they’re assembling the team right now, there’s plenty of reason to believe he can.