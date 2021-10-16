Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To Viral Postgame Moment

Following this past Thursday night’s win, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea wanted to swap jerseys with Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata. Their exchange at midfield ended up going viral.

Vea was struggling to get his jersey and shoulder pads off after the game. That’s understandable considering he’s 6-foot-4, 347-pound athlete.

After struggling with his jersey and shoulder pads for about 10 seconds, an assistant ran over to help Vea. Together, they were able to get his jersey off.

What made this interaction at midfield so funny is that it was occurring while Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews was interviewing Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette. Anyone watching the game at home was able to see Vea struggle during that postgame interview.

Judging by her latest tweet, Andrews found that postgame jersey swap to be quite amusing. She shared the video on her Twitter account with the skull emoji as her caption.

That wasn’t Vea’s finest moment, but he was outstanding against the Eagles on Thursday night. He finished that game with three tackles and a sack.

Honestly, it seems like Vea’s shoulder pads are the only things that can slow him down. That’s just how dominant the former first-round pick has been since entering the NFL in 2018.