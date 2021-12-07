ESPN Analyst Is ‘Praying’ For 1 Super Bowl Matchup

There’s still a lot of football that has to be played this season, but ESPN analyst Marcus Spears has already determined which matchup he wants to see for Super Bowl LVI.

During this Tuesday’s episode of Get Up, Spears admit that he’s praying the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots square off in the Super Bowl.

“Football gods you have given me so much up to this point,” Spears said. “I just want this so bad.”

Even though Spears would love to see his Dallas Cowboys make a Super Bowl run, he knows just how intriguing this matchup between the Buccaneers and Patriots would be.

“And I know this is going to mean the Dallas Cowboys won’t be in the Super Bowl. But if we ever needed anything coming out of the pandemic and still dealing with a pandemic, we need the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots [in the Super Bowl].”

.@mspears96 is out here praying to the football gods for a Bucs-Patriots Super Bowl 😭🙏 RT if you want it to happen. pic.twitter.com/3sxP2Vo35s — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 7, 2021

Spears believes a Buccaneers-Patriots matchup in the Super Bowl would put an end to all the debates surrounding who was more important to New England’s success: Bill Belichick or Tom Brady?

“Very rarely do we get debates answered for real,” Spears continued. “Very rarely in sports. Jordan and LeBron, we’ll never see them play against each other. To get Brady and Belichick in the Super Bowl after we’ve talked for two or three years about who’s responsible for all their success.”

ESPN’s Football Power Index claims there’s a 10 percent chance of this game happening. That’s the most likely Super Bowl matchup right now.

The Buccaneers and Patriots met earlier this season. Brady managed to escape Gillette Stadium with a win over his former team.