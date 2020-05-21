ESPN Analyst Names NFL Team With The No. 1 Offseason

This offseason has been a wild ride for just about every team in the NFL. Several quarterbacks signed elsewhere in free agency and the draft was an unpredictable as it has been in years.

Earlier this week, ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell ranked each team’s success this offseason. He shared his criteria for his rankings as well, saying “I’m comparing their roster, cap situation and future draft capital at the beginning of the offseason to what they have in mid-May.”

Coming in at No. 1 on Barnwell’s offseason power rankings is Tampa Bay. It’s not a surprising pick due to the fact that Tom Brady signed with the franchise. Whether or not you think he’s lost a step, the six-time Super Bowl champion was considered the top option at quarterback in free agency.

Tampa Bay also did a great job retaining its own free agents in Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul. They should provide a nice boost to the defense in 2020, which should only get better as Todd Bowles looks to revitalize that unit.

As for the 2020 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers struck gold by landing Tristan Wirfs with the No. 13 overall pick in the first round. He’ll immediately help one of the more questionable offensive lines in the league.

Additionally, the Buccaneers drafted playmakers in Tyler Johnson and Ke’Shawn Vaughn. Even if they don’t play a major role in 2020, they both have bright futures in the league.

Perhaps the one weakness for the Buccaneers is their secondary. That could be an issue when they face elite quarterbacks.

It’ll be tough for Tampa Bay to dethrone New Orleans in the NFC South, but the talent is definitely there for it to happen.

