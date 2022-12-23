ESPN Analysts Have Blunt Message For Buccaneers Coaching Staff

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at a tablet during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

During this Thursday's episode of "NFL Live," ESPN analysts Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears unleashed their unfiltered thoughts on the Buccaneers' coaching staff.

Orlovsky pointed out that Tampa Bay refuses to lean on the play-action pass. He believes the team is just incredibly stubborn when it comes to calling plays.

"This is the most hardheaded and defiant unit in the NFL," Orlovsky said.

After Orlovsky said he can't understand why the Buccaneers refuse to lean on the play-action pass, Spears had a hilarious response.

"Cause they're as dumb as a buffalo," Spears said. "You don't need to figure it out. They'll have 300 buffaloes. One will be leading the line and go off the cliff, then the rest of the 299 will jump right off the cliff behind him."

"It's crazy to me. The biggest problem for what you're saying Dan is it's how you protect your 45-year-old quarterback. It's as simple as that. It makes it easier for the offensive line, it makes it more difficult for the defensive line, it makes it more difficult for the linebackers, it makes it more difficult for the secondary."

The Buccaneers will be back in action this Sunday against the Cardinals.

Orlovsky and Spears may lose their minds if the Buccaneers continue to run the same offense.