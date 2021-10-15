ESPN Analysts: Tom Brady Is Greatest Free Agent Signing Ever

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were considered an afterthought heading into the 2020 offseason. From that point on, however, everything changed because the front office managed to sign legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady managed to lead the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl in his first season with the franchise, taking down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the biggest game of the year. While the 2021 season is still young, it appears he’ll have a good chance to add yet another ring to his résumé.

Even though Brady has only been with the Buccaneers for a little over a year, ESPN’s Get Up crew discussed whether or not he’s the greatest free agent signing of all time during this Friday’s show. It sounds like they’re all ready to give Brady that title.

“Is Tom Brady the greatest free agent signing of all time? When you think about what has changed in Tampa Bay since he got there [he might be],” ESPN insider Dan Graziano said. “They obviously had a good roster, but they were 7-9. You bring in Tom Brady – he changed the way they think about themselves.

“He convinced them to bring in players, like Leonard Fournette and Antonio Brown, that no other team wanted for various reasons because the situation had gone bad in previous spots. The situation with those guys is going great in Tampa Bay. Everything about this organization feels different since he got there, and I don’t know if you can put a price on that kind of impact.”

Serious question: Is Tom Brady the greatest free agent signing of all time? 🤔 @DanGrazianoESPN @Realrclark25 pic.twitter.com/LSAh9Zzkue — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 15, 2021

ESPN’s Ryan Clark didn’t want to repeat everything Graziano said about Brady, but he did add that he believes the seven-time Super Bowl champion is the greatest free agent signing in the history of the NFL.

“It’s not just because of what he can do on the field, it’s what he makes you feel,” Clark said. “And Tom Brady, for everything Graziano just said, is the greatest free agent signing of all time.”

Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Reggie White also deserve to be in the conversation for greatest free agent of all time. However, Brady is about one more ring away from really swinging this debate in his favor.

In 22 starts with the Buccaneers, Brady has thrown for 6,697 yards and 57 touchdowns. At this rate, it’s fair to wonder if he’ll play until he’s 50 years old.

[Get Up]