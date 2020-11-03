ESPN Announces Monster TV Ratings For Bucs vs. Giants

Love him or hate him, Tom Brady is must-see TV. If you don’t believe us, just look at the ratings from this Monday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants.

Brady’s first year with the Bucs has been a huge success up to this point. The team owns a 6-2 record and looks poised for a playoff run. That’s something we can’t say about the New England Patriots right now – sorry, Bill Belichick.

Even though Tampa Bay was an overwhelming favorite against New York this Monday, ESPN still drew 11.7 million viewers.

According to ESPN, Tampa Bay set a new local market record during last night’s game. Additionally, this is the most-watched Week 8 game for Monday Night Football since the 2015 season.

It doesn’t matter if Brady is playing on Monday, Thursday or Sunday, the six-time champion always draws quite the crowd.

NBC will become the latest network to benefit off Brady’s marketability, as it’ll broadcast this weekend’s showdown between the Buccaneers and Saints.

Back in Week 1, the Buccaneers and Saints drew a 16.2 overnight rating. Football fans will definitely have their reminders set for this Sunday night so they can watch Tom Brady and Drew Brees go head-to-head for possibly the final time in their careers.