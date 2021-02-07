ESPN Computer’s Final Prediction For Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

The final day of the National Football League’s 2020-21 season has arrived.

The Kansas City Chiefs, the No. 1 seed out of the AFC, are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the champions of the NFC, in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Kansas City is attempting to win the Super Bowl for the second year in a row. Patrick Mahomes and Co. led the Chiefs to a win over the San Francisco 49ers in the big game last season. The Chiefs will look to make it two championships in a row on Sunday night.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, is looking to win it all in the first season of the Tom Brady era. The Buccaneers quarterback won six Super Bowls during his time in New England. Brady will look to add championship No. 7 on Sunday night.

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has made its prediction for the big game. Here’s who ESPN has winning it all tonight.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has the Chiefs winning the game – barely. The computer model gives Kansas City a 52.1 percent chance of beating Tampa Bay, as it gives the Bucs a 47.9 percent chance.

Kickoff between Tampa Bay and Kansas City is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on CBS.