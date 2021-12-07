The Spun

ESPN Computer Reveals Most-Likely Super Bowl Matchup

Tom Brady at the Super Bowl.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates as he is reflected in the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs, 31-9. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The 2021 NFL regular season is reaching the final stretch, which means it’s already time to start thinking about a future Super Bowl LVI matchup. With a number of teams in the mix, there’s many combinations that would seemingly make sense at this stage in the year.

However, the most likely Super Bowl matchup could feature two of the league’s most prominent figures and one of the most famous former coach-quarterback duos.

According to ESPN’s FPI, the most like Super Bowl representatives through 13 weeks are the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means fans could be treated to another battle between head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback great, Tom Brady.

As of Tuesday after Week 13, there’s a 10 percent change of a Bucs-Pats matchup, per ESPN’s Seth Walder.

The two teams already met once this year in Foxboro and played a tight game. Brady and the Buccaneers came out on top, but just narrowly, getting the 19-17 win.

Since then, Tampa Bay has continued to play well and rank among the top clubs in the NFC. After this past weekend’s win over the Atlanta Falcons, the defending Super Bowl champs are 9-3, just a game out of the conference lead. Brady has put together an MVP caliber season at the age of 44 and it’s difficult to pick against the Bucs at this stage.

Meanwhile, the Patriots have rattled off the most impressive winning streak in the league since losing to Tampa Bay at home. After falling to 2-4, New England has won its last seven games behind a stout defense, strong run game and steady play from rookie quarterback Mac Jones. The Patriots lead the AFC heading into their Week 14 bye week.

Super Bowl LVI is still over two months away, so time will tell which teams are the final two standing in early February. However, a Patriots-Buccaneers matchup is a legitimate possibility and one that nearly every NFL fan would be interested to see.

