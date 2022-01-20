ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Buccaneers vs. Rams

In just a few days, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round.

With a trip to the NFC title game on the line, the Buccaneers enter as a slight favorite. According to most sports books, the Buccaneers are a three-point favorite over the Rams.

Most predictive models believe Tom Brady and company will win a close game over Matthew Stafford and the Rams. Even ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Tampa Bay the edge.

According to ESPN’s FPI, the Buccaneers have a 65.8-percent chance to win the game. That gives the Rams just a 34.2-percent chance to pull off the upset.

These two teams met earlier this season, with the Rams taking a 34-24 victory over the Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Stafford threw for over 340 yards and four touchdowns as the Rams cruised to a huge win. While his team didn’t get the win, Tom Brady has plenty of success against a tough Rams defense, throwing for over 430 yards – but only one touchdown.

There are two major differences heading into this weekend’s game, though. The game will be played in Tampa and the Bucs will be without star wide receiver Chris Godwin.

Who will get the win?