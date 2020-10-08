ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Bucs vs. Bears Tonight

Tom Brady and Nick Foles will clash tonight for the first time since their epic duel in Super Bowl LII. It should be an exciting matchup, as both the Bears and Buccaneers own a 3-1 record.

After a rough start to the Brady era in Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers have really found their groove on offense. The scary thing is that Bruce Arians’ offense should only get better over time.

Moving over to the Bears, it’s been a weird season to say the least. Despite their impressive record through four games, there are still plenty of questions surrounding the team’s quarterback situation. Nick Foles looked sharp in Week 3, but his Week 4 performance was extremely disappointing.

One thing to monitor before kickoff is Mike Evans’ status. The Pro Bowl wideout is nursing an ankle injury that kept him out of practice this entire week. However, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said the Buccaneers are optimistic that Evans will play.

Evans isn’t the only injured playmaker for Tampa Bay. Chris Godwin, LeSean McCoy and Justin Watson have already been ruled out, meanwhile Leonard Fournette is listed as doubtful.

Nonetheless, the Buccaneers are overwhelming favorites to win tonight’s matchup. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Bucs have a 65.6 percent chance of defeating the Bears.

Last week, Brady had five touchdown passes to spark a second-half comeback against Los Angeles. He’ll try to have similar success against a stingy defense in Chicago.

Kickoff for the Bears-Buccaneers game is at 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX.